CBS Orders Third Dick Wolf ‘FBI’ Series

CBS has renewed FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, and ordered a third show in the franchise, FBI: International. Dick Wolf is behind all three. FBI: International is scheduled to debut as part of an FBI-FBI: Most Wanted crossover episode next season.

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s international division as they travel the world to protect Americans. Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will be showrunner.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

FBI is in season three. FBI: Most Wanted is in season two.

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf said. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

Wolf has Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on NBC.