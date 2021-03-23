‘Survivor’ Back in Production at CBS

Survivor has resumed production of season 41, after the CBS competition series was put on hold amidst COVID. Jeff Probst, host and executive producer, shared the news on Instagram.

“Hey Survivor fans--I have some exciting news to share,” said Probst. “Survivor’s going back into production. Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everyone in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course our players will be safe.”

In July, CBS announced that Survivor was off the fall schedule with production held up. The Amazing Race slid into the Wednesday 8 p.m. slot. Survivor producers “are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved,” said CBS at the time.

“I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor, and I’ll tell you why,” said Probst on Instagram. “The past year has reminded me, and I hope it’s reminded you, you gotta live your life like it’s one big great adventure and Survivor fulfills that.”

CBS did not share a premiere date for the new season.

Probst concluded, “I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41!”