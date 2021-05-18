'Evil' and 'SEAL Team' Move to Paramount Plus

CBS dramas Evil and SEAL Team are shifting to Paramount Plus.

Season two of Evil will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus and season five of SEAL Team debuts with a special presentation on CBS this fall before moving exclusively to Paramount Plus.

Both part of ViacomCBS, the networks said the moves follow the series’ success on the streaming platform.

“Our studio and network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”

Evil, a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion, stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson and Christine Lahti.

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks are in the cast.

“We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount Plus,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP and head of programming, Paramount Plus. “We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable The Good Fight, and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love.”