CBS Shares Premiere Dates For ‘Bull’, ‘SEAL Team', ‘The Unicorn’

CBS has shared the start dates for five scripted series. Comedy The Unicorn has its season two premiere Nov. 12. Drama Bull has its season five opener November 16. FBI begins season three and FBI: Most Wanted starts season two Nov. 17.

Season four of SEAL Team begins on CBS Nov. 25.

Series production has been staggered for all networks due to COVID issues.

CBS previously shared premiere dates for other scripted series, including comedies Young Sheldon, Mom and B Positive on Nov. 5, and NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans returning Nov. 8.