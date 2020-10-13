CBS Shares Start Dates For Ten Scripted Series

CBS has revealed premiere dates for 10 scripted shows, including five dramas and five comedies. Young Sheldon has its season four premiere and Mom starts season eight Nov. 5. Also on that date is new Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in the show, inspired by creator Marco Pennette’s experience as a transplant recipient.

Show production has been staggered for all networks due to COVID issues.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are back Nov. 8, Los Angeles beginning season 12 and New Orleans season seven. Drama SWAT premieres season four Nov. 11.

Comedies The Neighborhood starts season three and Bob Hearts Abishola begins season two Nov. 16, as does legal drama All Rise, also unfurling season two.

Procedural drama NCIS is back Nov. 17 with season 18. CBS will air fan-favorite episodes from the series’ 17 previous seasons Sunday nights, starting Nov. 8.