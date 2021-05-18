‘The Good Fight’ Season Five on Paramount Plus June 24

Season five of drama The Good Fight starts on Paramount Plus Thursday, June 24. There are 10 episodes and new ones will become available weekly on Thursdays.

Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created along with Phil Alden Robinson.

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) questions whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African-American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The cast also includes Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa.

The Kings executive produce with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold.

The Good Fight is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.