‘Christmas Takes Flight’ Next Up For CBS Holiday Movies

CBS offers the second of its original Christmas movies when Christmas Takes Flight airs Sunday, December 19. Katie Lowes and Evan Williams star.

CBS had A Christmas Proposal on the previous Sunday. It has been almost a decade since CBS has been in the holiday movie business.

Christmas Takes Flight features Lowes as pilot Jenny, whose family owns a small airline. Williams is a CEO who acquires Jenny’s airline, and cancels the airline’s annual holiday charity event. “Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process,” goes the movie description.

“I have always dreamed of being in a holiday movie. I love Christmas, I love family, I love holiday traditions, and I got to live those every day on this movie,” said Lowes, who played Quinn in Scandal. “Christmas Takes Flight gives you a sense of joy, of wanting to love and laugh and a feeling of nostalgia. I think people are going to love watching this film because it truly makes you feel the holiday spirit.”

Motion Picture Corporation of America is producing both movies. Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, described the return of made-for-TV movies to CBS as “one of those creative-meets-business-opportunity models that comes along every once in a while.” CBS found the right producer, and “it turned out to be a good financial deal for us,” he told B+C earlier this year.

Adam Rodriguez, star and co-executive producer of A Christmas Proposal, and Mark Amato, screenwriter, spoke about their project on the B+C podcast Series Business. ■