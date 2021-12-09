Trending

Series Business: 'A Christmas Proposal' Star, Writer on CBS Getting Back in Holiday Movie Game

Michael Malone speaks with star Adam Rodriguez and writer Mark Amato

Jessica Camacho as Maria Winters and Adam Rodriguez as Julian Diaz in CBS's 'A Christmas Proposal'
Jessica Camacho as Maria Winters and Adam Rodriguez as Julian Diaz in CBS's 'A Christmas Proposal' (Image credit: Dean Buscher/CBS)

Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.

A Christmas Proposal star Adam Rodriguez and writer Mark Amato unwrap quirky CBS Christmas movie for B+C's Michael Malone.

Also: Holiday 2021 TV Premiere Dates

