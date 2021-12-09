Series Business: 'A Christmas Proposal' Star, Writer on CBS Getting Back in Holiday Movie Game
By B+C Staff published
Michael Malone speaks with star Adam Rodriguez and writer Mark Amato
Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.
A Christmas Proposal star Adam Rodriguez and writer Mark Amato unwrap quirky CBS Christmas movie for B+C's Michael Malone.
Also: Holiday 2021 TV Premiere Dates
More Series Business: Valerie Armstrong on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself', a Dark Comedy From AMC | Samantha Strauss on 'The End', a Dark Family Comedy From Australia | Kevin O'Leary on 'Money Court', a CNBC Show That Sees 'Mr. Wonderful' Judge on Partners' Financial Disputes | Phil Weinstein on Keeping Mickey Fun and Fresh on Disney Junior's 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' | Jeff Probst on Rethinking 'Survivor' During Its Long Pandemic Delay | 'CSI' Creator Anthony Zuiker on How 'CSI: Vegas' Came To Be | 'We're Here' Creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren on Doing Drag Shows in Small-Town America | 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!' Writer/Director/Exec Producer Jonathan Stern on How Scooby Has Stayed Cool for So Long
