Series Business: Samantha Strauss on 'The End', a Dark Family Comedy From Australia

From left: Harriet Walter as Edie and Frances O'Connor as Kate in 'The End'

Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.

In our latest installment, Broadcasting+Cable's Michael Malone chats with Samantha Strauss about The End, a dark family comedy from Australia. The End originally premiered on Fox Showcase and Sky Atlantic in 2020. It lands in the U.S. on Showtime July 18.

Listen to our first installment of Series Business, where Broadcasting+Cable's Michael Malone talks to Kevin Can F**k Himself's Valerie Armstrong.