Series Business: Valerie Armstrong on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself', a Dark Comedy From AMC
By B+C Staff
Michael Malone speaks with exec producers about launching a new show or new season
Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.
In our first installment, Broadcasting + Cable's Michael Malone chats with Valerie Armstrong about AMC's dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself.
