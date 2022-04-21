Series Business: Bill Hader on 'Barry' Season Three, and How His Time on 'SNL' Influences His Work
Michael Malone
Michael Malone speaks with exec producers about the upcoming season of their show
Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with Bill Hader about the third season of Barry and how his time on Saturday Night Live has influenced his work. Barry returns to HBO April 24.
