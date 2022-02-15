TCA: HBO’s ‘Barry’ Returns in April
Season three of Emmy-winning series debuts April 24
HBO’s Emmy-winning dramedy Barry returns for its third season on April 24, part of a number of announcements made by the premium service during its Television Critics Association Winter press tour Tuesday.
The eight-episode third season of the series, which stars Bill Hader, returns with lead character Barry Berkman, played by Hader, attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and to fully immerse himself in acting, but getting out is messy, according to HBO.
The first two seasons of Barry received a total of 30 Emmy nominations and six Emmys. Also starring in the series is Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg and Anthony Carrigan. The series is executive produced by Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnof.
HBO also announced a spring launch of The Time Traveler’s Wife, a six-episode series that tells the story of a married couple dealing with the effects of time travel, according to the network.
The series stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, and Natasha Lopez. ■
