Series Business: 'How We Roll' Executive Producer Brian d'Arcy James

CBS comedy inspired by a man who lost his job and became a professional bowler

Pete Holmes in CBS's 'How We Roll' (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with How We Roll executive producer Brian d'Arcy James about the CBS comedy inspired by a man who lost his job and became a professional bowler. The series premieres on CBS March 31.

Michael Malone
Michael Malone

Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what's new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program