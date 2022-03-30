Series Business: 'How We Roll' Executive Producer Brian d'Arcy James
By Michael Malone published
CBS comedy inspired by a man who lost his job and became a professional bowler
Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with How We Roll executive producer Brian d'Arcy James about the CBS comedy inspired by a man who lost his job and became a professional bowler. The series premieres on CBS March 31.
