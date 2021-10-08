Series Business: 'We're Here' Creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren on Doing Drag Shows in Small-Town America
By B+C Staff
Michael Malone speaks with exec producers about a new show
Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.
B+C's Michael Malone chats with We're Here creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren about doing drag shows in small-town America.
Season two of We're Here premieres on HBO Oct. 11.
