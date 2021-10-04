Series Business: 'CSI' Creator Anthony Zuiker on How 'CSI: Vegas' Came To Be
By B+C Staff
Michael Malone speaks with exec producers about a new show
Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.
B+C's Michael Malone chats with CSI creator Anthony Zuiker on how CBS's CSI: Vegas came to be.
More Series Business: Valerie Armstrong on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself', a Dark Comedy From AMC | Samantha Strauss on 'The End', a Dark Family Comedy From Australia | Kevin O'Leary on 'Money Court', a CNBC Show That Sees 'Mr. Wonderful' Judge on Partners' Financial Disputes | Phil Weinstein on Keeping Mickey Fun and Fresh on Disney Junior's 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' | Jeff Probst on Rethinking 'Survivor' During Its Long Pandemic Delay
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.