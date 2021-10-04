Series Business: 'CSI' Creator Anthony Zuiker on How 'CSI: Vegas' Came To Be

Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and William Petersen as Dr. Gil Grissom in CBS's 'CSI: Vegas'

Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.

B+C's Michael Malone chats with CSI creator Anthony Zuiker on how CBS's CSI: Vegas came to be.

More Series Business: Valerie Armstrong on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself', a Dark Comedy From AMC | Samantha Strauss on 'The End', a Dark Family Comedy From Australia | Kevin O'Leary on 'Money Court', a CNBC Show That Sees 'Mr. Wonderful' Judge on Partners' Financial Disputes | Phil Weinstein on Keeping Mickey Fun and Fresh on Disney Junior's 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' | Jeff Probst on Rethinking 'Survivor' During Its Long Pandemic Delay