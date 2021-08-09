Series Business: Kevin O'Leary on 'Money Court', a CNBC Show That Sees 'Mr. Wonderful' Judge on Partners' Financial Disputes
By B+C Staff
Michael Malone speaks with exec producers about launching a new show or new season
Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.
In our latest installment, Broadcasting + Cable's Mike Malone chats with Kevin O'Leary about CNBC's Money Court, which sees "Mr. Wonderful" judge on partners' financial disputes.
More Series Business: Valerie Armstrong on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself', a Dark Comedy From AMC | Samantha Strauss on 'The End', a Dark Family Comedy From Australia
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.