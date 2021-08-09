Trending

Series Business: Kevin O'Leary on 'Money Court', a CNBC Show That Sees 'Mr. Wonderful' Judge on Partners' Financial Disputes

By

Michael Malone speaks with exec producers about launching a new show or new season

Kevin O'Leary on CNBC's 'Money Court'
Kevin O'Leary on CNBC's 'Money Court' (Image credit: Gustavo Caballero/CNBC)

Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.

In our latest installment, Broadcasting + Cable's Mike Malone chats with Kevin O'Leary about CNBC's Money Court, which sees "Mr. Wonderful" judge on partners' financial disputes.

