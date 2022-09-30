Series Business: 'The Equalizer' Showrunners Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass

Broadcasting + Cable's Michael Malone speaks with Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass, showrunners on The Equalizer, about the upcoming season the CBS series.

Season three of The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah, premieres on Sunday, Oct. 2.

More Series Business: Bill Hader on 'Barry' Season Three, and How His Time on 'SNL' Influences His Work | 'We're Here' Creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren on Doing Drag Shows in Small-Town America | Danny McBride, Creator and Star of 'The Righteous Gemstones' on HBO | 'Outlander' Executive Producers Maril Davis and Matthew Roberts Share About Season Six | Jason Katims, Showrunner of 'As We See It' on Amazon Prime ■