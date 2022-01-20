Series Business: Jason Katims, Showrunner of 'As We See It' on Amazon Prime
By B+C Staff published
Show about three young-adult roommates with autism a passion project for veteran producer
Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with As We See It showrunner Jason Katims. The series, about three young-adult roommates with autism, premieres on Amazon Prime January 21.
