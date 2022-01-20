Trending

Series Business: Jason Katims, Showrunner of 'As We See It' on Amazon Prime

By published

Show about three young-adult roommates with autism a passion project for veteran producer

From left: Rick Glassman as Jack, Sue Ann Pien as Violet, and Albert Rutecki as Harrison in Amazon's 'As We See It'
(Image credit: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios)

Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with As We See It showrunner Jason Katims. The series, about three young-adult roommates with autism, premieres on Amazon Prime January 21.

More Series Business: Valerie Armstrong on 'Kevin Can F**k Himself', a Dark Comedy From AMC | Samantha Strauss on 'The End', a Dark Family Comedy From Australia | Kevin O'Leary on 'Money Court', a CNBC Show That Sees 'Mr. Wonderful' Judge on Partners' Financial Disputes | Phil Weinstein on Keeping Mickey Fun and Fresh on Disney Junior's 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' | Jeff Probst on Rethinking 'Survivor' During Its Long Pandemic Delay | 'CSI' Creator Anthony Zuiker on How 'CSI: Vegas' Came To Be | 'We're Here' Creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren on Doing Drag Shows in Small-Town America | 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!' Writer/Director/Exec Producer Jonathan Stern on How Scooby Has Stayed Cool for So Long | 'A Christmas Proposal' Star, Writer on CBS Getting Back in Holiday Movie Game | Danny McBride, Creator and Star of 'The Righteous Gemstones' on HBO