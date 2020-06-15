Amazon Greenlights Jason Katims Autism Drama

Amazon Studios has ordered a series pickup for a comedic drama from Jason Katims. Initially titled On the Spectrum, the project is not currently titled. From Amazon Studios and Universal Television, it is about “three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them,” said Amazon.

Jason Katims (Image credit: Amazon)

Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki, who each identify as living on the autism spectrum, are in the cast, along with Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang and Joe Mantegna.

“Jason Katims is exceptional at creating beautiful and relatable stories about deeply authentic characters, and this new series continues in that tradition,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “This series is honest, touching and incredibly entertaining, with casting that delivers a unique and genuine perspective on universal themes that we know our global Amazon Prime Video customers will love.”

Katims’ TV work includes NBC series Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and About a Boy.

“Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it is deeply personal for me to get to tell this unique story of what it’s like to come of age as someone with autism," said Katims. "I'm grateful to Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and the entire Amazon team, along with my friends at Universal Television, who share my passion for this project, and who are incredibly supportive creative partners.”

Katims is executive producing along with Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern.