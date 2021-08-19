Series Business: Phil Weinstein on Keeping Mickey Fun and Fresh on Disney Junior's 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse'

Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.

In our latest installment, Broadcasting + Cable's Mike Malone chats with Phil Weinstein about keeping Mickey fun and fresh on Disney Junior's Mickey Mouse Funhouse.

