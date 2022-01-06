Series Business: Danny McBride, Creator and Star of 'The Righteous Gemstones' on HBO

From left: Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Danny McBride in HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Series Business is a new podcast from Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, featuring candid conversations with executive producers about launching a new show or new season.

Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with Danny McBride, creator and star of The Righteous Gemstones, about season two of the dark comedy, which premieres on HBO January 9.

