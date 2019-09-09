HBO Orders Season Two of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

HBO has renewed comedy The Righteous Gemstones for a second season. Season one, with nine episodes, began Aug. 18. Danny McBride created the show and stars. He’s an executive producer, alongside Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.

“Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine are also in the cast.

Related: ‘The Deuce’ Resumes on HBO Sept. 9

“Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the renowned Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes, including their megachurch,” said HBO.

McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest of three grown offspring, who looks to lead in his father’s footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.

The Righteous Gemstones is the third HBO show from the Rough House Pictures team of McBride, Hill and Green, following Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. Also executive producing are John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.