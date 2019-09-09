‘The Deuce’ Resumes on HBO Sept. 9

The third and final season of HBO drama The Deuce begins Sept. 9. George Pelecanos and David Simon created the show, about the rise of pornography and its impact on American culture. James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal star.

Season three is set seven years after season two was, in 1985. VHS has overtaken film as the main medium for porn.

The show is set in New York’s Times Square, “exploring the rough-and-tumble world that existed there until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence,” said HBO.

Besides Pelecanos and Simon, the executive producers are Nina Noble and James Franco.

Gyllenhaal is a producer on The Deuce.