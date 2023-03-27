The Future of the Internet-TV Bundle? Frontier Integrates YouTube TV Into a Single Unified Bill

Frontier Communications, which has bundled third-party virtual pay TV services with its fiber-based high-speed internet service tiers for several years, will now integrate its customers’ monthly fees for YouTube TV with their main broadband bill.

Call it one small step for a telecom, but one giant step in the evolution of bundled telecom services, with operators aggressively moving out of the business of licensing their own channels and showing no sign of looking back.

Spiraling content licensing costs and cord-cutting may have splintered the ties between broadband and TV/video, but here they are, once again, bundled together in one oversized bill.

"This is an exciting rollout for both Frontier and YouTube TV, and highlights the continued move away from traditional pay TV," said entrepreneur Jason Cohen, whose startup, MyBundle TV, is pitching a similar bundled third-party video scheme to smaller telecom companies.

"Broadband providers have the opportunity to play a major role in helping existing and prospective customers simplify the streaming TV world, from live TV/cable replacements to on-demand services. Bundling streaming with internet is where we see the world going and represents a big part of MyBundle’s focus."

Frontier, which ended 2022 with 1.7 million FTTH subscribers, still has deals to market DirecTV Stream and Dish Network satellite TV as third-party TV/video replacement options.

But Google’s YouTube TV seems to get most of Frontier’s promotional water, with the operator offering $10 off the vMVPD’s just-hiked $72.99-a-month bill for one year.

Cable operators are very much part of trend of pulling back from licensing their own content. But insomuch as Comcast and Charter are still in that business, Frontier is using its YouTube TV billing integration move as counter-marketing.

“Our partnership with YouTube TV makes it easier for customers to ditch cable,” John Harrobin, Frontier’s executive VP of consumer, said in a statement. “We take our position as the un-cable provider seriously and are constantly listening to consumers. Many want one source for internet and TV, and that’s what this partnership is all about. With Frontier and YouTube TV, there’s no settling for anything but the best.”

Added Tony Archibong, managing director of global product partnerships at YouTube: “Frontier is a natural partner for YouTube TV, due to our shared dedication to customer choice and flexibility. With this next stage of our partnership, Frontier customers will be able to sign up and enjoy all the perks of YouTube TV such as unlimited DVR, the ability to watch on any screen, innovative features such as key plays and multiview, special pricing offers for NFL Sunday Ticket and the option to cancel the service at any time, all on the same bill as their Frontier internet.” ▪️