Series Business: 'Outlander' Executive Producers Maril Davis and Matthew Roberts Share About Season Six
By B+C Staff published
Claire and Jamie navigate back country of North Carolina as Revolutionary War looms
Senior content producer Michael Malone chats with Outlander executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew Roberts about season six, which will see Claire and Jamie in North Carolina as the Revolutionary War looms. Season six of Outlander premieres on Starz March 6.
