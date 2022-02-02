TCA: Starz Unveils ‘Most Ambitious Slate in Network History’

Kathryn Busby, Starz president of original programming, spoke about the network’s diverse slate in a TCA session. Busby joined Starz in November from TriStar Television, and shared what enticed her about Starz. “One of the things that drew me to the company was its deep commitment to women and underrepresented audiences,” she said.

Busby called the 2022 lineup “the most ambitious slate in the network’s history.”

Comedy Party Down is coming back. Power Book IV: Force, centered on Tommy Egan, premieres February 6. Joseph Sikora portrays Egan in the Power spinoff.

Season six of Outlander begins March 6. Caitriona Balfe plays Claire and Sam Heughan is Jamie. Also starting March 6 is Shining Vale, with Courteney Cox and Greg Kinner. They play a married couple that cash in their savings and move from Brooklyn to a Victorian mansion in Connecticut and attempt to salvage their marriage.

No premiere date is in place for Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, Becoming Elizabeth, Dangerous Liaisons, The Serpent Queen, Watergate drama Gaslit, which has Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in the cast, season two of P-Valley, season two of Power Book III or season three of Step Up. ■