Starz Taps Kathryn Busby to Head Original Programming

Starz has named TriStar programming executive Kathryn Busby as its president of original programming.

Busby, who replaces Christina Davis in the position, will lead the programming and development team as it looks to deliver on its programming mandate to deliver narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, said the premium service.

“Kathryn is an incredible well-seasoned executive who has a long-running track record of developing series with unique voices,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch in a statement. “We are excited to welcome her to the Starz team where I know she’ll be instrumental in furthering the company’s commitment to deliver programming for women and underrepresented audiences.”

Also: Starz Launches #TakeTheLead Diversity Initiative

Busby most recently served as EVP for TriStarTelevision where she worked on such projects as The Afterparty starring Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson; a Malcolm X series based on the novels X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X and a series based on Kirsten Chen’s upcoming novel Counterfeit, said Starz.

Prior to that, Busby served as SVP of Development at Sony Pictures Networks. She also held leadership roles at Turner Broadcasting, New Line Cinema, The Carsey-Werner Company and Universal Television.

“I am inspired by Starz’s dedication and commitment to fearless, unapologetic stories and characters, and I am beyond thrilled to work with the extraordinary team there,” Busby said. “The time is now for storytelling that celebrates the full spectrum of humanity, and the place to do it is Starz. This is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.” ■