‘The Equalizer’ Renewed For Two More Seasons

CBS has renewed drama The Equalizer for two more seasons. Queen Latifah stars. The show premiered in February 2021 following the Super Bowl.

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming at CBS Entertainment. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts–an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

The show is averaging nearly 9.5 million viewers, according to CBS.

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes are in the cast with Queen Latifah.

Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson are executive producers for Universal Television, which produces in association with CBS Studios. Adam Glass is an executive producer too. Glass and Wilson will be co-showrunners next season.

Lindheim co-created the original Equalizer, which ran on CBS in the late ‘80s. ■