CBS Gives ‘The Equalizer’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 7.

On the strength of nearly 270 million TV ad impressions, a CBS promo for crime drama The Equalizer — which you probably saw during the Super Bowl telecast — takes first place, followed by a promo for Super Bowl LV itself.

Another CBS crime drama that got a Big Game boost, Clarice, takes third place. Rounding out the ranking: ABC, which hypes American Idol in fourth, and MotorTrend Network, which revs viewers up for Top Gear America in fifth.

Notably, the Top Gear America spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (115) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 269,672,335

Interruption Rate: 1.60%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $5,271,650

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $574,868

2) Super Bowl LV, CBS

Impressions: 249,661,883

Interruption Rate: 1.78%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,180,230

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $673,330

3) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 240,946,442

Interruption Rate: 1.70%

Attention Index: 100 (0% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,857,460

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $781,962

4) American Idol, ABC

Impressions: 236,898,808

Interruption Rate: 1.20%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,006,789

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Top Gear America, MotorTrend Network

Impressions: 172,381,615

Interruption Rate: 0.87%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $386,693

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $295,312

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).