‘The Equalizer’ Renewed on CBS

CBS has renewed The Equalizer for season two. The drama, starring Queen Latifah, launched after the Super Bowl Feb. 7.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The show has averaged 14.6 million total viewers across its four episodes, according to CBS.

The Equalizer originally ran on CBS for four seasons, ending in 1989.

Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer–an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden.

Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim and Shakim Compere are executive producers for Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. Lindheim was co-creator of the original Equalizer.