Kevin O’Leary Hosts ‘Money Court’ on CNBC

Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank will host Money Court, which premieres on CNBC August 11. O’Leary, known as Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank, will be the judge on financial disputes along with trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo.

There are six episodes.

“From estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, to siblings falling out over their family business, Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, is here to resolve their disputes,” said CNBC. “What all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money and an agreement by the participants to abide by Kevin’s ruling. Together with veteran trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo, he’ll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant evidence, and ultimately deliver financial justice!”

Anvil 1893 Entertainment produces the show.

“Business and entrepreneurship anchored around the network’s core theme of money is at the heart of everything we do,” said Denise Contis, executive VP and head of content, CNBC Primetime. “Money Court is a great addition to our primetime lineup as we continue to deliver content that entertains, inspires and informs.”

O’Leary is chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments and investment advisory Beanstox.

“The pandemic created a massive backlog of unresolved financial disputes in the court system. It is going to take years to clear this log jam. In the meantime, nothing destroys intrinsic value and growth in a business more than a money dispute. It tears families apart, disrupts lifelong relationships and destroys shareholder value,” said O’Leary. “Money Court resolves these cases in a fair and objective manner and sets the litigants free to get back to work. However, getting to resolution can be gut wrenching and emotional but absolutely necessary. It makes for incredible television and the outcomes are most often a complete surprise. I think America is going to be very engaged!”

Eric Schotz, Kevin O’Leary and Myeshia Muzuno are executive producers, and Luke Bauer exec produces for CNBC.