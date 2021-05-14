ABC Shares Renewals

ABC has renewed dramas A Million Little Things for season four and The Rookie for season four as well. ABC also renewed comedies Black-ish (season eight), The Conners (season four), The Goldbergs (season nine) and Home Economics (season two).

On the unscripted side, America’s Funniest Home Videos gets season 32, American Idol sees season five on ABC, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune gets season two, Shark Tank heads toward season 13 and Supermarket Sweep gets season two.

A Million Little Things is created and executive produced by DJ Nash. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers.

The Rookie has Alexi Hawley, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Bill Norcross as executive producers.

The season three finale airs May 16.

It will be the eighth and final season for Black-ish. Kenya Barris created the show and executive produces with Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

The season seven finale is on May 18.

The Conners has Bruce Helford as executive producer and showrunner. Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez are also executive producers.

Season three ends May 19.

Eighties comedy The Goldbergs has Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and Wendi McLendon-Covey as its exec producers.

The season finale is on May 19.

Home Economics, about three adult siblings and their uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationship, was created by Michael Colton and John Aboud. They exec produce alongside Topher Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company.

Season one concludes May 19.