Topher Grace Comedy ‘Home Economics’ Starts on ABC April 7

Home Economics, a comedy about three adult siblings and their varied economic outlooks, premieres on ABC April 7. Topher Grace stars and executive produces.

ABC describes it as “the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.”

Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata are also in the cast.

Grace played Eric in That ‘70s Show. His film work includes Traffic and Spider-Man 3.

In a TCA press tour panel, Grace said he was “scared” to return to network television, but “really fell in love with the characters and the writers” on Home Economics.

Home Economics was created by writers Michael Colton & John Aboud and is inspired by the life of Colton. They executive produce alongside Grace, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company. The series is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.