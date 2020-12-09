ABC Greenlights Topher Grace Comedy ‘Home Economics’

ABC has picked up the comedy Home Economics, which will star Topher Grace. Inspired by the life of executive producer Michael Colton, the single-camera comedy will debut in spring 2021.

ABC's cast of 'Home Economics' (Image credit: ABC)

Home Economics looks at “the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle class, and one barely holding on,” said ABC.

Home Economics was developed by writers Colton and John Aboud.

Grace starred in That ‘70s Show. His film work includes Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman and Traffic.

“I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud’s amazing script,” he said. “Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of.”

Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet are also in the cast.

Colton and Aboud executive producer alongside Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company.

The show is a co-production between Lionsgate and ABC Signature.