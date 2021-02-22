ABC Orders More ‘Holey Moley’

ABC has ordered two more seasons of summer mini-golf series Holey Moley, meaning seasons three and four are in the works. Basketball standout Stephen Curry is executive producer and resident golf pro on the show.

Commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will return, as will sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.

ABC describes Holey Moley as “the first-of-its-kind extreme mini-golf competition series that showcases self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course.”

The winner gets the Golden Putter trophy and plaid jacket.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry are executive producers.