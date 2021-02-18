Zooey Deschanel, Michael Bolton to Host ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ on ABC

ABC has greenlit The Celebrity Dating Game. Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton will host. ABC is on board for eight episodes.

No premiere date has been announced.

The Celebrity Dating Game offers “a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles in their pursuit to find love,” said ABC. “Offering a spin on the classic dating show, the celebrity guests will remain a mystery as one lucky suitor is chosen from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on their answers to the celebrity’s questions.”

Suitors can guess the secret identity based on clues, questions and parody performances by Bolton.

Bolton has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance.

Deschanel’s films include Elf, Yes Man and Almost Famous. She starred in comedy New Girl on Fox.

The Dating Game aired on ABC from 1965 to 1973.

The Celebrity Dating Game is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Charles Wachter, Michael Bolton, Christina Kline and Wendi Wan are executive producers.