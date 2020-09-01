ABC Lines Up Two ‘Holey Moley’ Specials

ABC will air two mini-golf specials related to its Holey Moley series. The second season finale for Holey Moley happens Thursday, September 10, and the first special, Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One, airs after the finale.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux is on Thursday, September 17.

Holey Moley sees miniature-golf lovers compete on an obstacle mini-golf course.

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, the announcing team on Holey Moley, host the specials. They “give viewers an inside look into the making of the world’s craziest competition series, as they answer burning fan questions and share memorable on set moments straight from the iconic Holey Moley clubhouse,” said ABC. “Viewers will relive the best and worst wipeouts, watch unforgettable never-before-seen putts, learn more about Holey Moley course favorites Course Marshall Joe and Sir Goph, plus check in on season one winners.”

Executive producer and basketball star Stephen Curry will be featured, as will sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry are executive producers. Culvenor, of Eureka Productions, created the show.