CBS Premieres Bowling Comedy ‘How We Roll’ March 31

How We Roll, a comedy about professional bowler Tom Smallwood, begins on CBS March 31. Pete Holmes plays Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler,” in the network’s words.

Katie Lowes plays his wife, Chi McBride portrays his mentor, Julie White is his mother and Mason Wells plays his son.

Initially titled Smallwood, the show is based on real-life bowler Tom Smallwood, who is on the PBA tour.

Holmes created the HBO comedy Crashing.

Smallwood is produced by CBS Studios. Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d’Arcy James are the executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.

“It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowler circuit,” said CBS, “but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.” ■