Comedy ‘Crashing’ Ends on HBO

Comedy Crashing has come to an end after three seasons on HBO. The series drew upon Pete Holmes’ experiences as a comedian, going behind the scenes in the weird world of stand-up.

Holmes created the show, and starred in it as well. He and Judd Apatow executive produced the show, along with Judan Miller and Igor Srubshchik.

Crashing premiered in 2017. There were eight episodes in the final season, which began Jan. 20 and ended March 10.

Apatow tweeted shortly after the show's finale aired.

[embed]https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/1104977499728109569[/embed]