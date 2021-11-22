Holiday 2021 TV Premiere Dates

From reindeer to fruitcake, networks and streamers are getting festive with holiday 2021 programming.

Broadcast sees the return of holiday favorites, such as CBS's presentation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and ABC's seasonal series The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Recently rebranded GAC Family will bring multiple merry movies to cable, including Royally Wrapped for Christmas and Joy for Christmas. VH1 also gets into the holiday spirit.

Check out the listings below.

November

Monday, Nov. 22

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

Wednesday, Nov. 24

General Hospital (ABC, holiday episode)

Hawkeye (Disney Plus, series premiere)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC)

Thursday, Nov. 25

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC, 9 a.m.)

National Dog Show Presented By Purina (NBC, 12 p.m.)

The Magic Maker (ABC, holiday special)

Friday, Nov. 26

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (ABC)

My Angel’s Christmas List (GAC Family)

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 (The CW)

Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (The CW)

Frosty the Snowman (CBS)

Frosty Returns (CBS)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

The Grinch (NBC)

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony (NBC)

Saturday, Nov. 27

Royally Wrapped for Christmas (GAC Family)

Wellington Paranormal (The CW, holiday episode)

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (CBS)

Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (CBS)

Western Christmas (MeTV)

Sunday, Nov. 28

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC, holiday special)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, season premiere)

Christmas Is You (GAC Family)

The Waltons’ Homecoming (The CW)

A Very Brady Christmas (MeTV)

Monday, Nov. 29

Adventures in Christmas-ing (VH1)

CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

December

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Home Economics (ABC, holiday episode)

The Wonder Years (ABC, holiday episode)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel, holiday special)

Beebo Saves Christmas (The CW, holiday special)

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (The CW)

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around (NBC, holiday special)

Fruitcake Fraud (Discovery Plus)

Thursday, Dec. 2

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (VH1)

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC)

Friday, Dec. 3

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Discovery Plus)

Saturday, Dec. 4

Jingle Bell Princess (GAC Family)

Silent Night--A Song for the World (The CW, documentary)

Sunday, Dec. 5

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 8 p.m., series returns)

Something’s Coming: West Side Story -- A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC)

A Lot Like Christmas (GAC Family)

Monday, Dec. 6

Hip Hop Family Christmas (VH1)

A Very Boy Band Holiday (ABC)

MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas (MeTV, 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Christmas Around the World (The CW)

Friday, Dec. 10

Shark Tank (ABC, holiday episode)

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us (The CW, holiday special)

Saturday, Dec. 11

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (GAC Family)

The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes (Discovery Plus)

Sunday, Dec. 12

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, holiday episode)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC, holiday episode)

A Christmas Star (GAC Family)

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021 (The CW, holiday special)

A Christmas Proposal (CBS)

A Chef's Life Holiday Special (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 13

Let’s Get Married (VH1)

20 Years Of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 14

The Nutcracker and The Mouse King (PBS, 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 15

IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 (The CW)

Nature “Santa’s Wild Home” (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 16

Dogs of the Year 2021 (The CW)

Friday, Dec .17

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)

Sunday, Dec. 19

The Sound of Music (ABC)

Joy for Christmas (GAC Family)

Christmas Takes Flight (CBS)

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 20

Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1)

Christmas at Belmont (PBS, 9 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 24

Shrek the Halls (ABC)

Disney Prep & Landing (ABC)

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC)

20 Years Of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir (PBS, 9 p.m., encore presentation)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Call the Midwife (PBS, 9 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Call the Midwife (PBS, 7:30 p.m., 2019 holiday special)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Popstar’s Best of 2021 (The CW)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus)

Friday, Dec. 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream (PBS, 9 p.m.)