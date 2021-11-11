NBC Shares Holiday Programming Highlights

NBC has shared its holiday programming events, which includes A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Nov. 26 and Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around on Dec. 1.

The two-hour Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special features memorable Turkey Day sketches from the show’s 47 seasons.

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on Nov. 25 starting at 9 a.m. ET/PT, leading into the National Dog Show Presented By Purina at 12 p.m. John O’Hurley hosts.

The Grinch features the voice of Boris Karloff. Also on Nov. 26 is the Jimmy Fallon animated special 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas as well as Trolls Holiday in Harmony.

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special and Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around are on Dec. 1. Clarkson is a coach on The Voice and a daytime host.

Annie Live! airs Dec. 2 and It’s a Wonderful Life is on Dec. 4. Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City is slotted for Dec. 6.

A Very Chrisley Christmas is on Dec. 15 and L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth airs Dec. 16.

Musical comedy movie Sing, with Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane, is on Dec. 17.

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch airs Dec. 22 and NBC has Christmas Eve Mass, featuring Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Dec. 24.

“NBC has long been the definitive destination for new and classic holiday programming, and this season features our most dynamic and expansive lineup to date,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, entertainment live events, specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated Annie Live!, this will surely be a holiday to remember starting with Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.”

After Christmas, The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented By Honda is on Jan. 1.