USA Picks Up New Seasons Off Two ‘Chrisley’ Series

USA is getting more of the Chrisley clan

USA Network said it has picked up an additional season of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.

Both season nine of Growing Up Chrisley and season three of Chrisley Knows Best will air this summer.

The NBCUniversal cable network said Chrisley Knows Best is averaging 1.5 million total viewers, up 2% this season. The season finale airs Thursday.

The second season of the spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, following Chase and Savannah Chrisley generated 1.1 million total viewers, up 11%.

Chrisley Knows Best is produced by Maverick TV USA, an All3Media America Company with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Jim Sayer, Adam Greener, Hank Stepleton, Katie Sole and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers. Erin Flinn is senior VP of current at Maverick TV USA.

Growing Up Chrisley is produced by Maverick TV USA, an All3Media America Company in association with Todd Chrisley Productions, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Hank Stepleton, Lyndee Brown and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers. Erin Flinn is senior VP of current at Maverick TV USA.