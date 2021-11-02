Kieran Culkin Hosts ‘SNL’ Nov. 6

Kieran Culkin, in the cast on HBO’s Succession, hosts Saturday Night Live on NBC for the first time Nov. 6. Ed Sheeran is the musical guest that night.

Culkin plays Roman Roy on Succession, which began season three Oct. 17.

Jonathan Majors, star of the film The Harder They Fall, hosts SNL Nov. 13. A western, The Harder They Fall is on Netflix Nov. 3. Taylor Swift is the musical guest on that episode, her fifth time on SNL.

Simu Liu, star of Marvel movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, hosts Nov. 20. Saweetie is the musical guest, for the first time, that night. Saweetie releases her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, early in 2022.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.