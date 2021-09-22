Jason Sudeikis Hosts 'SNL' Oct. 23

Saturday Night Live starts season 47 Oct. 2 on NBC, with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves the musical guest. It is Wilson’s first time hosting. He’s in Loki on Disney Plus, and his films include Bottle Rocket, Midnight in Paris and Wedding Crashers.

Musgraves was the show’s musical guest once before.

A week later, Kim Kardashian West hosts for the first time and Halsey provides the music.

Rami Malek hosts for the first time Oct. 16, with Young Thug the musical guest, and Jason Sudeikis hosts Oct. 23. A cast member on SNL until his departure in 2013, it is Sudeikis’s first time hosting. He co-created Ted Lasso and stars in the show.

Brandi Carlile is musical guest that night, her first time on SNL.

Shows are live streamed on Peacock. Peacock has every season of SNL, which won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.