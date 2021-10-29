VH1 Gets ‘Naughty or Nice’ Holiday Spirit With Movies from Star Producers

VH1 is getting into the holiday sprit with holiday films from big-name directors that will put a unique spin on Christmas under a “Naughty or Nice” banner.

The ViacomCBS cable channel has movies coming executive produced by Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, Randy Barbato and Fento Bailey, and Kim Fields.

Titles like The Bitch Who Stole Christmas and Hip Hop Family Christmas deliver the message that this miracle is taking place north of 34th Street.

“With our ‘Naughty or Nice’ film slate, VH1 is reimagining the holidays with modern, fresh takes,” said Nina L. Diaz, CCO and president of content for MTV Entertainment Group. “Working together with Eva, Jamie, Kim, Nick as well as our long-standing partners Randy and Fenton has truly been a gift that keeps on giving.”

The films will start appearing on Nov. 29, starting with Adventures in Christmas-ing, from MTV Entertainment Studios, Johnson Production Group and K-Lab Studios, executive produced by Kim Fields, Art Rutter and Timothy Johnson; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt and Janee Dabney. It’s about a talk show host who winds up stranded for the holiday when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with a television survivalist. Fields stars with Adrian Holmes, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille and Jonathan Silverman.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas premieres Dec. 2 from MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, executive produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Don Scardino; Nina L. Diaz, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Samantha Schles, Marcia Lansdown and Janee Dabney. Starring RuPaul, the film is about a fashion journalist sent to a small town where she finds herself in the middle of a cut-throat Winter Ball Competition. Also starring are Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan Sport, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Kim Petras, Charo and Anna Maria Horsford.

"There are 1000 Christmas movies this year, but only one with Drag Queens! Christmas will never be the same,” said Barbato.

Hip Hop Family Christmas gets unwrapped Dec. 6 from MTV Entertainment Studios, Foxxhole and, Nexus Films, with Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Greg Carter; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Mychael Chinn, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney executive producing. It features hip hop’s most famous family participating in a live Christmas television special. It stars Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Billy Sorrells, Jonathan Kite, B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland, Vena E., Vanessa Simmons and Tank.

Let’s Get Married premieres Dec. 13 from MTV Entertainment Studios, UnbeliEVAble Ent and Blue Ice Pictures, with Eva Longoria, Adriana Martinez Barron and Ben Spector; Lance Samuels, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Andrew Lutin, Trevor Rose and Marcia Lansdown executive producing. The film is set during bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park. It stars Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power and Savannah Basley,

Miracles Across 125th Street arrives Dec. 20 from MTV Entertainment Studios, Ncredible Entertainment and Capital Arts, executive produced by Nick Cannon, Michael Goldman; Benjamin Sumpter, Mike Elliott, Joe Genier; Nina L. Diaz, Donny Hugo Herran, Dara Cook, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney. The movie is about a Harlem rapper who, after battling drug addiction, returns to his family’s church to confront his past on Christmas Eve. Nick Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Church aka “Bruce Bruce,” Luenell Campbell aka “Luenell,” Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, Cameron J. Wright, Vena "Pretty Vee" Excell, Marsha Warfield, Ashley Adair, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Santwon McCray, Airean Josiah aka AJ Boogie, Jarun Jones aka YM, Connor Finnerty and Golden Cannon star.

“I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of gospel, hip-hop and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast,” said Cannon.