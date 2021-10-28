ABC Shares Holiday Programming Schedule

ABC shared its holiday programming lineup, which includes new specials The Magic Maker and A Very Boy Band Holiday. Other programs include The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

Comedies The Goldbergs and Home Economics start things off Nov. 17 with holiday episodes, as do dramas Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on Nov. 18. General Hospital has a new holiday episode in the daytime Nov. 24, and The Magic Maker is on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Magician Adam Trent puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives.

Thanksgiving also has a rebroadcast of holiday-themed America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Classic Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town is on Friday, Nov. 26. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is on Sunday, Nov. 28. Returning for its sixth year, it features musical performances and sneak peeks at new stuff coming to Disney parks. Following that is the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

CMA Country Christmas is on Nov. 29 and holiday episodes of The Wonder Years and Home Economics are on Dec. 1. On Dec. 2 it’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Toy Story That Time Forgot. On Dec. 5 it’s Something’s Coming: West Side Story -- A Special Edition of 20/20.

On Monday, Dec. 6, A Very Boy Band Holiday airs. The special “brings together an all-star cast featuring members from your favorite boy bands to sing their holiday hits and celebrate the season,” said ABC, which did not share the names of talent that is participating.

A holiday-themed Shark Tank is on Dec. 10 and holiday-flavored episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Supermarket Sweep are on Dec. 12.

ABC has The Sound of Music on Dec. 19 and Shrek the Halls, Disney Prep & Landing and Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice are on Dec. 24.

On Christmas Day it’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade during the day, and then it’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 Dec. 31.