‘Wonder Years’, ‘Home Economics’ Get Full-Season Orders on ABC

Comedies The Wonder Years and Home Economics both received back orders of nine episodes from ABC, meaning full seasons for the pair. The Wonder Years premiered Sept. 22, and Home Economics started season two that same night.

The Wonder Years, about the Williams family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late ‘60s, is averaging 4.8 million total viewers after seven days, according to ABC.

Don Cheadle narrates. Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki are in the cast.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, Marc Velez and Bob Daily executive produce the show.

The Wonder Years is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Home Economics, a look at three adult siblings, one rich, one middle class and one barely hanging on, is averaging 3.6 million total viewers after seven days.

The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata.

Home Economics was created by writers Michael Colton and John Aboud. They executive produce alongside Topher Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang also executive produces.

Home Economics is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.