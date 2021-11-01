Disney Plus Hopes to Read About the End of Its Long Hitless Streak with 'The Book of Boba Fett' (Trailer)

Once the fairy princess of the new subscription streaming services, Disney Plus has been mired in a bit of a slump of late.

A lot of the focus has been on the recent slowdown in domestic subscriber growth. But drilling down even further, the platform has been a bit short on hits recently, with Marvel series Loki having been been the last show on the platform to exceed 1 billion minutes of weekly viewing time back in mid-July, according to Nielsen.

Since then, Disney Plus has had a few movies stand out, notably Cruela, which produced solid viewership when it emerged from Disney Plus' $30 "Premier Access" pay window in August. And Marvel animated series What If...? also yielded solid if unspectacular streaming usage in August and July, as well.

But Disney Plus is definitely due for a hit, one on par with its first breakout success, The Mandalorian, which was the No. 1 most watched show in all of U.S. streaming when its final second-season installment debuted back in December of last year.

As luck would have it, the platform has spin-off "Star Wars" series The Book of Boba Fett cued up for a Dec. 29 premiere (the first trailer is below).

Set up in the latter part of The Mandalorian Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as the other, better known titular Mandalorian-blooded bounty hunter, taking over the thrown from corpulently infamous "Star Wars" baddie Jabba the Hutt.

Notably, The Book of Boba Fett will arrive just over two years after Disney unveiled ambitious plans to premiere 10 new Marvel series, 10 new "Star Wars" series, 15 series from Disney, Disney Animation and Pixar and 15 features from Disney, Disney Animation and Pixar.

That fruit of that tour de force presentation, delivered in late 2020, just before the pandemic ground production a halt, is finally arriving on the Disney Plus schedule, not soon enough for Disney and its fans.