Disney Plus Now at 86.8 Million Subscribers

Disney Plus now has 86.8 million subscribers, announced The Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek Thursday during the company's investor day.

Across all of its streaming services Disney has 137 million subscribers as of December 2, with Hulu at 38.8 million and ESPN Plus at 11.5 million, according to Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Operations and Direct to Consumers (About 30% of Disney Plus subscribers come from Hotstar in India, she noted.)

Disney also announced that Disney Plus and ESPN Plus will be coming to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform early next year. Hulu is already available on X1.

The company also said that as the first year of its arrangement with Verizon ended that gave subscribers to Disney Plus, Verizon subscriber will will be offered access to the Disney streaming bundle at a reduced price of $12.99.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek at the company's 2020 investor day (Image credit: Disney)

Chapek said the company will be making an array of Disney Plus Originals so that the service would be launching something new each month. There will be 10 new Marvel series, 10 new Star Wars series, 15 series from Disney, Disney Animation and Pixar and 15 features from Disney, Disney Animation and Pixar.

The upcoming film Raya and The Last Dragon, originally planned as a theatrical release, will be available to Disney Plus subscribers with Premier Plus at the same time it goes into theaters.

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro announced that the network has signed a new 10 year deal with the SEC. The conference’s key Saturday afternoon football games will move from CBS to ABC, with some primetime games also airing on ABC, as well as the conference’s annual championship game.

Other SEC football games will appear on ESPN Plus.

As part of the deal, ESPN becomes the exclusive rights holder for all SEC sports.

ESPN also announced that it will have a third season of Peyton’s Places, featuring Peyton Manning. Manning brother, Eli, will also have a show on ESPN Plus about college football.

Subscribers to Hulu will be able to buy and access ESPN plus through the Hulu interface.

Hulu will be expanding its production of exclusive FX on Hulu movies from movies 20th Century and Searchlight Pictures.

Hulu will also be expanding its relationship with ABC News.

John Landgraf, CEO of FX said FX will be creating 30 original programs each year.

Three projects in FX’s pipeline are a TV series based on the Alien film series set on earth, with producer Noah Halley working with Ridley Scott; The Stones, telling the band’s story from the 60s through 1972 with Nick Hornsby, and a remake of Shogun.

More Star Wars series are coming to Disney Plus, including, Rangers of the New Republic, Ahsoka and Andor, a spinoff of the film Rogue One.

Disney Plus will have original series based on movies with The Mighty Ducks Game Changers starring Emilio Estevez with Lauren Graham as a hockey mom, Turner & Hooch, and a Beauty and the Beast prequel with Luke Evans and Josh Gad as Gaston and LaFou. Another series is based on The Mysterious Benedict Society book series.

National Geographic is producing a documentary film Cousteau about the legendary underwater explorer, which will be exclusive to Disney Plus.

Nat Geo’s Genius anthology series will become exclusive to Disney Plus with the fourth installment, which will be about Martin Luther King.

James Cameron is making a National Geographic Explorer special, The Secrets of the Whales, which will be narrated by Sigourney Weaver, also exclusively for Disney Plus.

NatGeo also has Disney Plus series headlined by big stars, with Chris Hemsworth trying to conquer aging in Limitless and Will Smith exploring strange corners of the planet in Welcome to Earth.

More to come...