Matt Starker Adds Commercial Duties At Endeavor Streaming

Matt Starker, chief business officer at Endeavor Streaming, has been promoted and will be responsible for the company’s streaming revenue and commercial operations.

Starker will continue to oversee corporate strategy and the company’s media advisory and growth services.

He reports to Endeavor Streaming President Fred Santarpia.

“Matt’s expertise in designing and executing strategies, built to deliver commercial growth for the world’s leading media companies, is second to none,” said Santarpia. “With this move, Endeavor Streaming will be better placed to identify and unlock growth opportunities for our partners at an earlier stage in the drive from strategy to delivery.”

Starker joined Endeavor Streaming in 2020 and has overseen the company’s evolution from a technology provider to a strategic business partner that supports rights holders and media properties with end-to-end direct-to-consumer strategies.

“It’s a privilege to work with such amazing partners and colleagues each day. As the sports and wider media industries continue to evolve,” Starker said. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue to partner with world class brands to support their commercial growth and to help make their direct-to-consumer services reach as many fans as possible.”

Endeavor Streaming is a subsidiary of Endeavor. Its portfolio includes streaming for sports organizations including the NWSL, WNBA, UFC, University of Texas, World Rugby, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and R&A.